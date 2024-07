Nu Metal pioneers Korn will headline the Ejekt Festival at the OAKA P5 venue (37 Kifissias) on July 22. With a career spanning three decades, and having sold more than 40 million records worldwide, the legendary Grammy Award-winning Californian band are set to perform their greatest hits in an electrifying live performance. Tickets start from 65 euros at more.com.

