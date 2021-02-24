ATHEX: Aegean keeps stock market index afloat

Once again this week the Greek bourse failed to deliver on its morning promises by afternoon, as most of the early gains vanished at closing, with just a handful of exceptions. The benchmark closed near the day’s low, as the bond yield rally internationally continued to generate uncertainty for global stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 774.80 points, adding 0.17% to Tuesday’s 773.52 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.18% to close at 1,839.89 points.

The banks index reflected the mixed picture of the market, contracting 0.05%, as Piraeus earned 1.53% and Eurobank grabbed 1.44%, while Alpha lost 1.58% and National parted with 0.77%.

The prospect of British tourists flying in from mid-May sent Aegean 14.73% higher. OPAP rose 1.84% and Public Power Corporation gave up 1.94%.

In total 53 stocks obtained gains, 45 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €68.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 57.62 points.