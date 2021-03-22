ATHEX: Balanced day despite drop for Piraeus

After a mixed session at Athinon Avenue, in which rising stocks outnumbered the losers, the benchmark of the market posted a minor loss while the banks index enjoyed moderate growth at the start of another tricky week for the Greek economy.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 832.06 points, shedding 0.12% from Friday’s 833.07 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.10% to close at 2,002.45 points.

The banks index, on the other hand, posted a 0.59% increase, as despite another southbound day for Piraeus (down 20.06%), Alpha rose 2.58%, National earned 2.17% and Eurobank grabbed just 0.09%.

Among the rest of the FTSE 25 components, Aegean Air declined 12.30%, in line with most European airlines, but Motor Oil grew 4.01%, Viohalco improved 3% and Hellenic Petroleum collected 2.45%.

In total 54 stocks recorded gains, 47 endured losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €72.9 million, down from last Friday’s €214.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.28% to close at 59.54 points.