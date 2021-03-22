ECONOMY ECONOMY

Process begins for adjustment of minimum wage

process-begins-for-adjustment-of-minimum-wage

Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced on Monday the start of the process for the redefinition of the minimum wage.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, he said this will be the start of an annual cycle that will begin every spring to be completed in the summer, with the first adjustment of the minimum salary set for the summer of 2021, the second in the summer of 2022 and so on.

He added that the ministry will take into account the views of the Bank of Greece and the Center for Planning and Economic Research (KEPE), as well as consult with the social partners, as the law dating since 2013 provides for.

