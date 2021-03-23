ATHEX: Piraeus Bank recovers, but index doesn’t

Another balanced session on the Greek bourse saw the benchmark close virtually unchanged on Tuesday, as Piraeus Bank’s rebound and the rise of the majority of mid-caps was offset by the decline of other blue chips amid significant package transactions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 831.86 points, shedding just 0.02% from Monday’s 832.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.25% to close at 1,997.52 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.54%.

The banks index declined 0.52%, with Piraeus rebounding 12.38%, National dropping 1.43%, Alpha parting with 0.88% and Eurobank easing 0.58%.

Viohalco jumped 8.07%, Aegean grew 4.54% and Ellaktor grabbed 3.45%, just as Jumbo slumped 2.40%, Hellenic Petroleum fell 1.47%, Fourlis Holdings sank 1.38%, Motor Oil lost 1.34% and Public Power Corporation ended 1.15% lower.

In total 46 stocks enjoyed gains, 57 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €161.2 million, up from Monday’s €72.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.20% to close at 59.42 points.