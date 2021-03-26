ATHEX: Strong end to another week of index gains

A solid day of growth at Athinon Avenue resulted on Friday in significant gains for the vast majority of stocks that took the benchmark back above the 850-point level. The package transactions took the daily turnover close to 100 million euros, without any dramatic shifts for most stocks. Some observers attribute the price rise to some window dressing ahead of the end of the year’s first quarter.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 851.82 points, adding 1.76% to Wednesday’s 837.09 points. On a weekly basis it augmented 2.25%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.95% to close at 2,050.87 points.

The banks index jumped 3.52%, as National earned 5.53%, Eurobank advanced 4% and Alpha collected 1.77%, while Piraeus dropped another 5.72%. ADMIE Holdings grabbed 4.64% and GEK Terna improved 4.37%, while Ellaktor gave up 1.84%.

In total 92 stocks recorded gains, 20 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €95.7 million, up from Wednesday’s €58.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.70% to 60.12 points.