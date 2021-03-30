ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Blue chips lift bourse to new highs

athex-blue-chips-lift-bourse-to-new-highs

The anticipation stemming from the reopening of the retail market in Greece and the Suez Canal continued to inspire investors at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, with yet another 13-month high recorded by the benchmark despite the lack of support from bank stocks, which had a mixed day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 873.62 points, adding 1.25% to Monday’s 862.83 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1% to close at 2,099.08 points.

The banks index edged up just 0.07%, as Eurobank’s 1.31% drop all but offset the gains registered by Piraeus (8%), National (0.71%) and Alpha (0.58%).

The blue chip index was mainly boosted by the advance of GEK Terna (3.71%), Aegean Airlines (3.61%), Titan Cement (3.50%), Ellaktor (3.49%) Mytilineos (3.38%) and Motor Oil (3.31%), while Hellenic Exchanges parted with 1.60% and OPAP fell 1.04%.

In total 76 stocks recorded gains, 35 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €86.4 million, down from Monday’s €96.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.46% to close at 60.60 points.

Stocks
