ATHEX: Index holds 900 pts amid profit taking

Many traders cashed in recent stock gains on Tuesday, but they didn’t let the benchmark of the Athens bourse slide below the 900-point mark, in yet another sign that the underlying market trend remains upward. It will not be long before the index starts pushing toward the big milestone of 1,000 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 903.44 points, shedding 1.06% from Monday’s 913.12 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.12% to close at 2,190.16 points.

The banks index declined 2.05% in spite of Piraeus’ 4.41% advance: National lost 2.71%, Alpha dropped 2.30% and Eurobank conceded 1.47%.

Lamda Development was up 2.64% and Terna Energy improved 0.81%, as Ellaktor decreased 3.86%, Viohalco gave up 3.49%, Motor Oil parted with 2.71%, Hellenic Exchanges fell 2.67% and Jumbo eased 2.04%.

In total 34 stocks posted gains, 71 registered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 122.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €79.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.62% to close at 62.80 points.