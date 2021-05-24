ECONOMY

Regling expresses optimism on Greek economy prospects

regling-expresses-optimism-on-greek-economy-prospects

The head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Regling, expressed optimism on the prospects of the Greek economy in an interview on Sunday.

Asked about the consequences of the pandemic on the European Union and the increase of the debt, especially for Greece, he said that there are weaknesses as a result of the high debt but there are also positive factors that will help Greece to rise to the challenges.

Regling clarified “that there is no comparison with last decade’s economic crisis where serious macroeconomic imbalances should be corrected. Today, we are not facing this problem, there were no macroeconomic imbalances in 2019 in Greece. On the contrary, the financial situation was very strong. It was the third consecutive year with budgetary surplus,” he explained.

Economy
READ MORE
posidonia-sea-tourism-forum-takes-place-on-tuesday-with-backing-from-alba
ECONOMY

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum takes place on Tuesday with backing from Alba

alpha-confirms-plan-to-raise-800-million-euros
ECONOMY

Alpha confirms plan to raise 800 million euros

iobe-slash-taxes-not-salaries
ECONOMY

IOBE: Slash taxes, not salaries

union-rules-set-for-big-overhaul
ECONOMY

Union rules set for big overhaul

sunday-opening-for-stores
ECONOMY

Sunday opening for stores

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

WhatsApp states it will continue with its update rollout in Turkey