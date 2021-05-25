ECONOMY TOURISM

Renovated Greek tourism office at Athens Airport

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) on Tuesday opened its renovated information office in the arrivals hall at Athens International Airport.

Inaugurating the office, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis said it ends a 10-year gap without a GNTO branch at the airport and will provide both health information on coronavirus precautions and travel information, in addition to the Visit Greece app for mobile phones.

GNTO Secretary-General Dimitris Fragakis said the office provides visible proof that Greece has followed a careful plan to reopen to tourism, adding that it will help reinforce Greece’s positive image as visitors arrive.

[InTime News]
