ATHEX: Oil stocks send index over 900 pts

Energy companies fueled a new surge in the Greek bourse benchmark, sending it above the 900-point mark on Wednesday, as it was the two refinery companies that made the difference on a day with stronger turnover compared to previous days this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 900.49 points, adding 0.71% to Tuesday’s 894.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.81% to close at 2,183.52 points.

The banks index improved 0.66%, as Eurobank earned 2.74% and Piraeus edged up 0.13%, while Alpha stayed put and National contracted 0.94%.

Motor Oil and Hellenic Petroleum outperformed, rising 6.21% and 3.33% respectively. They were followed by OPAP gaming company (up 3.07%), Coca-Cola HBC (2.32%) and ADMIE Holdings (2.26%). Jumbo fell 1.40%, Piraeus Port Authority conceded 1.23% and OTE telecom parted with 1.21%.

In total 73 stocks recorded gains, 28 endured losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 93.2 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €71.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to 63.79 points.