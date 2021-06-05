turkish-tourism-troubled-by-flight-restrictions

Tourism is vital for Turkey’s economy as it wants to lure back holidaymakers this summer after 2020 was marked by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the main markets are still reluctant to send their citizens to the country.

This week, Russia’s coronavirus task force announced that it has decided to keep in place its temporary restrictions on flights to Turkey.

Russia, one of Turkey’s top sources of foreign visitors, will not allow tourists to travel to Turkey until at least June 21 due to what the task force said a “serious epidemiological situation” in Turkey, despite a sharp drop in its daily cases.

[Xinhua]