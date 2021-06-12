ECONOMY

Sky Express to launch Volos-Iraklio flights

sky-express-to-launch-volos-iraklio-flights

Greek air carrier Sky Express will as of Tuesday, June 15 offer a new and highly promising flight service connecting two major urban centers of Greece, Volos in Thessaly and Iraklio on Crete.

Under the slogan “One flight – countless choices on Crete and in Central Greece!!!” the new air route was inaugurated at Volos Airport by the president of the Magnesia Chamber of Commerce, Aristotelis Basdanis, and the president of the air carrier Sky Express, Theodoros Krokidas.

The new flights will take off from Volos twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, and tickets start from 39.30 euros.

The Tuesday flight will depart from Volos at 20.40 p.m. and arrive at Iraklio at 12.10 a.m., while that on Friday will depart from Volos at 10.55 a.m. and arrive at 12.15 p.m.

 

