ATHEX: Stock index declines as buyers wait

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue spent the entire day in the red on Wednesday, with buyers staying at home to wait for the Fed verdict in the US. The second consecutive session of losses confirmed that local investors have been cashing in recent gains, after last Monday’s 16-month highs, though the rise in commodity prices could dent recovery hopes for several listed companies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 911.60 points, shedding 0.92% from Tuesday’s 920.03 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.10% to close at 2,209.44 points.

The banks index shrank 2.09%, as National dropped 2.26%, Piraeus fell 2.24%, Alpha parted with 2.09% and Eurobank eased 1.96%.

Mytilineos led the day’s winner with a 2.22% advance, and Hellenic Exchanges earned 1.18%. Jumbo lost 4.59% and Aegean gave up 3.53%.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 77 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 64.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €72.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 65.36 points.