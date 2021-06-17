ATHEX: Small gains for index on blue chips

A handful of influential blue chips made the difference on Thursday at Athinon Avenue as their advance sufficed to reverse the early losses and lead the benchmark to minor gains upon closing, even if the majority of stocks did end up on the losing side.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 914.77 points, adding 0.35% to Wednesday’s 911.60 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.30% to close at 2,216.02 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.30%.

The banks index improved 0.35%, with National climbing 1.15%, Piraeus collecting 0.98% and Eurobank earning 0.38, while Alpha parted with 0.84%.

With the completion of the Elliniko transaction just a week away, Lamda Development rose 2.82%, followed by Aegean Airlines (up 2.31%), Motor Oil (1.77%) and Mytilineos (1.73%). Terna Energy gave up 2.27% and Jumbo declined 1.20%.

In total 45 stocks recorded gains, 50 took losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 87.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €64.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.94% to 66.63 points.