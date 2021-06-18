ATHEX: Week ends with index losing 2.2%

The latest Fed announcements in the US and the southbound wave sweeping most fellow European bourses impacted Athinon Avenue on Friday, with its benchmark losing more ground to end the week with losses in excess of 2%, while banks lost 5.07% week-on-week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 905.55 points, shedding 1.01% from Thursday’s 914.77 points. On a weekly basis it declined 2.19%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.06% to close at 2,192.16 points and the banks index shrank 1.43% as National tumbled 3.27%, Alpha lost 1.39%, Piraeus conceded 1.04% and Eurobank slipped 0.40%.

Among the other blue chips, Hellenic Petroleum decreased 3.20%, Jumbo dropped 2.64%, Viohalco gave up 2.57%, Athens Water (EYDAP) eased 2.28%, Hellenic Exchanges parted with 2.23% and Terna Energy was down 1.99%, while Aegean Airlines flew 2.26% higher and Ellaktor grew 0.98%.

In total 27 stocks reported gains, 79 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 88.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €87.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.01% to 67.30 points.