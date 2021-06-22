ECONOMY TOURISM

Eager to travel, Europeans have Greece among their top picks

European citizens are eager to holiday abroad after the countries have reopened their borders, with two-thirds ready to travel up to November 2021 and Greece ranking fourth among their choices, according to a survey by the European Travel Commission, the association of European tour operators.

Respondents choosing to holiday abroad this year are eyeing destinations in Southern Europe: 11.4% want to go to Spain, 8.9% wish to visit Italy, France is the destination of choice for 7%, and Greece is the top pick of 6.5% of those polled.

That puts this country above another 31 country-destinations.

