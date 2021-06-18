uk-could-ease-rules-for-fully-vaccinated-british-travelers

Britain is considering easing travel rules for double vaccinated people, a move that would placate airlines which are threatening legal action against the government’s curbs on trips abroad.

Airlines are desperate for restrictions to be relaxed in time for July and the peak season when they make most profits.

But Britain has for now stuck to quarantine rules that deter travel.

Europe’s biggest airline Ryanair launched legal action yesterday against Britain over its travel policy, a campaign other airlines could join. But Britain has indicated a possible relaxation.

The UK’s Department for Transport said on Thursday it was considering how vaccinations could be used for inbound travel.

More than half of British adults have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, putting it far ahead of Europe.

The Daily Telegraph reported Britain was looking to follow the European Union’s move to allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid Covid-19 tests and quarantine from July. [Reuters]