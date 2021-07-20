ECONOMY BUSINESS

BC Partners sells Pharmathen for 1.6 bln euros

bc-partners-sells-pharmathen-for-1-6-bln-euros

BC Partners announced on Monday the sale of Greek pharmaceutical industry Pharmathen to Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients.

The transaction concerns 100% of the industry, which was founded in 1969 and has an estimated value of 1.6 billion euros.

This constitutes capital gains of more than €1.1 billion for BC Partners, which had originally invested €475 million in 2015 to acquire Pharmathen from the Katsos family.

Pharmathen’s management will likely remain the same but the US will be its main focus for exports in the future, with technology feeding its further development, Kathimerini understands.

Business
READ MORE
learnworlds-funded-with-32-million
STARTUPS

LearnWorlds funded with $32 million

staff-increase-in-2020-earns-elpen-award
BUSINESS

Staff increase in 2020 earns ELPEN award

hines-offers-top-bid-for-capsis-resort
BUSINESS

Hines offers top bid for Capsis Resort

aegean-we-re-past-the-worst
AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Aegean: We’re past the worst

two-binding-offers-for-depa-infrastructure
ECONOMY

Two binding offers for DEPA Infrastructure

mitsotakis-meets-with-highest-bidder-for-skaramangas
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis meets with highest bidder for Skaramangas