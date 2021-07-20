bc-partners-sells-pharmathen-for-1-6-bln-euros

BC Partners announced on Monday the sale of Greek pharmaceutical industry Pharmathen to Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients.

The transaction concerns 100% of the industry, which was founded in 1969 and has an estimated value of 1.6 billion euros.

This constitutes capital gains of more than €1.1 billion for BC Partners, which had originally invested €475 million in 2015 to acquire Pharmathen from the Katsos family.

Pharmathen’s management will likely remain the same but the US will be its main focus for exports in the future, with technology feeding its further development, Kathimerini understands.