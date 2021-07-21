elliniko-to-get-high-end-mall

Lamda Development is eyeing the creation of a new commercial and tourism attraction for visitors from Greece and abroad with a complete makeover of the entire Elliniko plot’s seafront, stretching across 3.5 kilometers.

The focus of the southern Athens investment will be the Marina Galleria mall, covering 22,000 square meters and hosting 70 stores representing Greek and foreign fashion houses, as well as 30 restaurants and cafes.

Lamda Chief Executive Officer Odisseas Athanasiou told Tuesday’s presentation of the project that the restaurants to feature in Marina Galleria will be among the best on the culinary map, boasting famous domestic and international chefs, while a significant number of top-tier international fashion firms will be making their physical debut in the Greek market at Marina Galleria.

The contractor’s objective is to complete the project by 2025, though some parts of the development may be finished earlier.

The Marina Galleria property will be beside the Agios Kosmas marina, which will be upgraded both in capacity and in services. To the south of the new mall, the Marina Tower is the first “green” residential high-rise, while the center of the seafront will be endowed with a new 1-kilometer long beach that will, like the rest of the property, be accessible to all visitors.

The Elliniko seafront will be easy to access from Poseidonos Avenue and via Vouliagmenis Avenue, with the Elliniko plot’s internal road network adding up to 50 kilometers.

Besides the stores and the restaurants, Marina Galleria will also host a multitude of cultural activities, such as exhibitions, arts events, etc. Just like the other buildings to be constructed at Elliniko, Marina Galleria will apply high standards of energy efficiency, utilizing photovoltaic systems and collecting rainwater.

The seafront’s development will be completed with the construction of two luxurious hotel complexes that will be accompanied by high-end villas, under an agreement reached between Lamda and TEMES of the Konstantakopoulos family. In total 300 million euros will be invested in the construction of these infrastructures, with TEMES covering 70% and Lamda the other 30%.