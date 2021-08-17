cypriots-encouraged-to-holiday-at-home

People paddle on a stand-up board at sunrise near a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Cyprus hotels have been given a financial lifeline as they are expecting their establishments to fill up with Cypriots during the August holidays.

Traditionally most Cypriots take their annual leave in mid-August, when most businesses close down for a week from the August 15, the holiday of the Dormition (or Assumption) of the Virgin Mary, a holiday second only in importance to Easter among Greek Orthodox Christians.

In comments to the website Stockwatch, the Cyprus Hotel Association’s director-general, Philokypros Roussounides, said hotels expect to reach 75% capacity thanks to Cypriots opting for a staycation.

Cypriot holidaymakers have snubbed traveling abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic and are encouraged by a state-sponsored scheme to enjoy cheaper stays at local hotels.

As part of their scheme to encourage vaccinations against Covid-19, authorities have introduced a program allowing vaccinated Cypriots to enjoy a state-discounted holiday.

A quarter of the island’s hotels and tourist enterprises are participating in the government discount scheme for jabbed vacationers.

Hotels offer stays at a maximum of €52 a night per room, with the government subsidizing 35% of the cost.

The subsidy is activated once the stay is paid for a minimum of three nights at €156.

“Tourist resorts in the Famagusta district will see the lion’s share of the action, as they top Cypriots’ preferences,” said Roussounides.

“Ayia Napa and Protaras will also benefit from an increase in arrivals of Russian tourists,” he added. [Financial Mirror]