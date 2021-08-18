ECONOMY

Three new Ryanair flights to Cyprus this winter

three-new-ryanair-flights-to-cyprus-this-winter

Ryanair has announced three new Cyprus routes to Germany and Poland from Paphos airport for winter 2021.

The Cyprus winter 2021 schedule now features over 90 weekly flights to over 30 destinations.

Cypriot customers can now book a winter break to one of Ryanair’s new destinations with the reassurance of a “zero” change fee should they want to alter their plans.

Ryanair’s commercial director, Jason McGuinness, said, “As Europe’s number one airline, we are thrilled to announce three new winter routes from Cyprus for those looking to enjoy a European city break this winter to Cologne, Memmingen or Wroclaw.” [Financial Mirror]

