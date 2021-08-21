ECONOMY

Stocks up for the day, down on last week

The Athens Stock Exchange ended slightly higher Friday in another low-turnover session.

The ATHEX general index closed at 883.11 points, up 0.13%. Overall, ATHEX lost 1.36% this week. It is also down 0.58% since the start of August, but has gained 9.16% in 2021.

Turnover was €35.66 million on 18,549,472 shares traded. Of the 130 traded stocks, 83 ended with gains, 30 with losses and 17 were unchanged. Blue chips declined 0.04%, but mid-caps gained 1.45%.

The top gainers among blue chips were Piraeus Bank (2.45%), Mytilineos (1.97%) and Elvalhalcor (0.77%). The loss leaders were Piraeus Port (-1.62%), Coca-Cola HBC (-1.54%) and Alpha Bank (-0.86%).

Among sectoral indices, technology (+1.86%) and industrial products (+1.34%) fared best. Foods dropped 1.49%.

