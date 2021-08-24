flights-in-greece-seen-approaching-2019-levels

Passengers on a charter flight from Duesseldorf arrive at Ioannis Kapodistrias International Airport on the Greek island of Corfu as the country's tourism reason officially opens, May 15, 2021. [Adonis Skordilis/Reuters]

Flight volume in Greece next month is expected to be close to 2019 levels, according to the latest report by Eurocontrol, the European flight safety body.

Eurocontrol’s estimates extend to the period ending October 3 and are subject to conditions on the pandemic front remaining relatively stable.

Flight volume in Greece, including domestic flights, started increasing in mid-August.

According to the report, the volume will range from 80-90% until September 5 and exceed 90% from September 20.