new-luxury-hotel-earmarked-for-larnaca

Once-neglected, Larnaca is attracting new investments in tourism development with another upscale hotel project destined on the seafront near the airport.

S&H Parayialia Estates Ltd announced plans to build a four-star hotel near Larnaca’s salt lake on the Dromolaxia Meneou road.

Construction on the €15 million project will begin in October next year, with the four-star hotel set to welcome its first guest in April 2024.

The Parayialia Hotel resort will have a capacity of 196 rooms. It is situated 2 km from Larnaca International Airport, bordering the salt lake, declared by the European Union as a Site of Community Importance and a Special Conservation Zone.

The announcement follows the removal of fuel and gas storage tanks on the other side of Larnaca’s coastal front.

(Financial Mirror)