food-service-frets-over-low-jab-rates

Between 25% and 30% of food service enterprises are facing the specter of permanent closure, as, after many months of lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, the sector must as of this Monday enter a new system whereby indoor spaces can only allow entry to vaccinated patrons or those who have suffered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

“In practice, the capacity of food service outlets is to be reduced by 50%, if we take into account the low vaccination rate among the most dynamic age groups, i.e. under 45-year-olds, that constitute the category most likely to go out,” says Giorgos Kavvathas, president of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE) and the Panhellenic Federation of Restaurant and Related Professions (POESE).

According to the latest official figures, 38.7% of the 25-49 age group remains unvaccinated, with the rate rising to 50.3% among 18- to 24-year-olds.

Another issue concerning the sector is the verification of vaccination certificates, which may lead to friction with customers and entails additional costs for each enterprise, as it requires at least one person per shift.