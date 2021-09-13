ECONOMY

Tourist destinations overwhelmed

tourist-destinations-overwhelmed

The large number of visitors in Greece’s most popular tourist destinations is usually considered a blessing. But the crowds that gathered in some Aegean islands this summer have tested their infrastructure to the limit and raised fears that excessive crowds will, in the end, harm their economy.

The islands of Santorini, Patmos, Naxos, Tzia and others saw more visitors this summer than during the entire pre-pandemic 2019. The results were an almost constant traffic gridlock, large queues to get into restaurants, cafes and bars, crowded narrow lanes, occasional electricity blackouts, water shortages and persistent odors from the overwhelmed sewage systems.

The desire to make up for the lost summer in 2020 was palpable. Still, Paros, for example, found itself hosting 130,000 people in August, 10 times its permanent population, while 30,000 crowded into Patmos, a small island with a permanent population of just over 3,000.

As everyone rushes to take advantage of demand, construction has also been going unchecked. On Paros, for example, 600 building permits were issued this year, most outside town limits.

Tourism Economy Travel
READ MORE
[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Tourism hopes dampened by variants and absent Brits

united-airlines-adding-direct-flights-to-greece
ECONOMY

United Airlines adding direct flights to Greece

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
ECONOMY

Tourism revenues rise to 1.1 bln euros in first half of 2021, says BoG

arrivals-fell-65-in-jan-may
ECONOMY

Arrivals fell 65% in Jan-May

drop-in-travel-proceeds-hurt-current-account-balance-in-jan-may
ECONOMY

Drop in travel proceeds hurt current account balance in Jan-May

[ANA-MPA]
ECONOMY

SELPE study: 46% Greeks say they will not go on vacation this year