Total ENFIA dues at €2.58 bln

This year’s ENFIA bill runs to a total of over 2.58 billion euros, according to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue following the processing and uploading of the Single Property Tax payment slips of 6.2 million individuals and corporations.

The statistics of the slips uploaded on the myaade.gov.gr portal on Wednesday show that those benefiting from a 50% reduction of their dues – as they met the income and property criteria – amount this year to 1,272,745. This constitutes an increase by about 4%, or 52,269 taxpayers, from last year. That was due to the general reduction in household incomes as a result of the health crisis.

On the other hand, the number of property owners fully exempt from ENFIA has fallen from 64,414 in 2020 to 62,236 this year.

The total dues for the 2021 ENFIA are €29.5 million more than in 2020, so 6,214,444 taxpayers will have to pay the sum of €2.587 billion. That is explained by the concentration of more assets in fewer hands, which is also the reason for the €10 million increase in the supplementary property tax. It is also the result of changes taxpayers have made to their property declaration forms (E9) after the obligation to declare their “forgotten square meters” to their local authorities that means they should also amend their property details with the tax authorities.

The total tax due originally amounted to €3.25 billion: The main ENFIA tax reached €2.65 billion and the supplementary tax reached €646.38 million. After the discounts and the exemptions the sum of the properties taxes declined to €2.58 billion.

A third of that amount is due by the end of October (€860 million), as next month’s tranche will be a double one, incorporating that of September too. The question for the government is whether the taxpayers will be able to meet their amassed obligations as a result of the health crisis and the problems it has created among households and corporations.

The last installment of ENFIA is due by the end of February 2022.