ATHEX: Strong rise as concerns start to ease

The easing of the energy crisis, at least in Europe, appears to have appeased investors and led to stock gains across the board, including the Greek bourse, on Thursday. A buying wave swept local stocks with almost three times as many gainers as losers at the end of the session at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 889.09 points, adding 1.45% to Wednesday’s 876.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.44% to end at 2,149.46 points.

The banks index advanced 1.65%, with National growing 4.04%, Piraeus Bank earning 2.58%, Eurobank rising 1.20% and Alpha improving 0.36%.

Viohalco jumped 4.41%, ADMIE Holdings augmented 3.13%, Motor Oil increased 2.88%, Mytilineos climbed 2.77%, Hellenic Exchanges ascended 2.54%, Hellenic Petroleum gained 2.07% and ElvalHalcor grabbed 1.95%.

In total 83 stocks collected gains, 29 reported losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €65 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.37% to close at 66.47 points.