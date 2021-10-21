ECONOMY TOURISM

Kikilias meets Santorini officials to discuss the island’s outlook

kikilias-meets-santorini-officials-to-discuss-the-island-s-outlook

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias held a meeting with Santorini Mayor Antonis Sigalas and other representatives of the island’s associations, discussing the strategic plan for tourism in the massively popular destination and various actions for the transition to sustainable tourism development.

These actions concern the completion of zoning, the digital transition, the development and completion of infrastructure, the integrated management of waste and cruise tourism management.

He also fielded proposals to tackle the problem of parking and about the sustainable management of resources, alternative tourism and the protection of cultural heritage.

