greek-tourism-achieves-gov-t-target-for-this-year

Tourism arrivals in Greece in September 2021 came to 75% of those reached in the same month in 2019, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai Radio on Friday.

Some 8.6 million tourists arrived in Greece in January-August 2021, compared to 4.8 million in the same period in 2020, he added, which translates into a 79.2% increase.

In August 2021 alone 4 million tourists came to Greece, which is up 125.5% from the same month last year, while in September 2021 2,352,788 tourists visited the country, up 110% from September 2020.

“We hit our target for 2021,” noted Kikilias, “to reach 50% of 2019’s tourism turnover.”

He added that “this is the result of a gigantic effort by the government, and the successful rebranding of Greece in relation to new health protocols, and the way we managed the coronavirus pandemic, which inspired safety among visitors.”