Incoming tourism jumps 80% in the year to end-August

Greece enjoyed a major rebound in tourism this summer, with revenues growing even faster than arrivals.

The number of tourists who visited Greece in the first eight months of 2021 exceeded 8.6 million, the Bank of Greece reported on Friday – an increase of 79.3% compared with January-August 2020.

This is reflected in the 135.7% increase in earnings, which reached 6.6 billion euros, compared to the previous year, which can be further broken down to an increase of 146.2% from residents of the other 26 European Union member-states (€4.465 billion) and an increase of 102% from non-EU nationals (€1.971 billion).