kikilias-lauds-tourism-s-contribution-to-growth

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stressed the important contribution of tourism to Greece’s growth on Friday.

In an interview with Skai TV, he noted, among other things, that Greek tourism has significantly contributed to growth in 2021, as well as new and better jobs, new investment efforts, and better infrastructure and networks.

In fact, this year, while initially the forecasts spoke of revenues of 5-6 billion euros, the minister said Greece is finally heading to revenues from tourism close to €12 billion. At the same time, the forecasts from the European Commission speak of 7.1% growth in Greece for 2021 and 5.2% for 2022, he added.

Referring to the commercial sector, Kikilias underlined that the ministry is taking initiatives to support it.

“The agreements we have signed speak of ‘summer’ in the spring this year in Greece. We must be ready in March, as on April 1 most airlines will bring visitors. And we will be ready,” the minister said, adding that tourism professionals are investing in their businesses, want to hire more people and will be ready in the spring.

In the meantime, Kikilias noted that “the goal is for Greece to become a year-round destination and that is why we are working hard.”