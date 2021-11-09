ECONOMY

Greece voted second-best tourist destination in Europe by RCA Awards

greece-voted-second-best-tourist-destination-in-europe-by-rca-awards

Greece emerged as the second-best (Silver) tourist destination in Europe after Italy, at the 25th edition of the annual American Readers’ Choice Awards (RCA 2021), organized by Worth Publications and the bi-monthly travel magazine Recommend. 

Greece shared second place with Ireland.

The poll was conducted online between July 8 and August 31, with more than 135,000 readers of the magazine choosing among various categories, such as best destination, hotels and resorts, travel agents, cruise companies, car rental companies, airlines companies etc.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are handed out each year to countries and travel/tourism agencies and companies around the world that have established themselves in terms of excellence, while attracting the strong interest of the global tourism industry. [AMNA]

Tourism
READ MORE
kikilias-greece-to-be-open-12-months-a-year-for-tourists
ECONOMY

Kikilias: Greece to be open 12 months a year for tourists

Voidomatis River flows under the Aristi stone bridge in Epirus, western Greece. [Clairy Moustafellou]
ECONOMY

Greece open year round to receive tourists, minister says

sani-ikos-to-invest-125-mln-euros-in-new-hotel-complex-near-hania
BUSINESS

Sani/Ikos to invest 125 mln euros in new hotel complex near Hania

[Donousa island, Cyclades/Olga Harami]
ECONOMY

Greek islands win Wanderlust gold award as most desirable destination

greece-eyes-role-as-global-sustainable-tourism-leader
TOURISM

Greece eyes role as global sustainable tourism leader

easyjet-announces-big-increase-in-available-seats-for-greece
ECONOMY

EasyJet announces big increase in available seats for Greece