tourism-minister-kikilias-visits-turkey

Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias arrived in the Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, heading the Greek delegation to the 4th Session of the Joint Tourism Committee and the 9th Greek-Turkish Forum on Tourism.

The last meeting of the Joint Tourism Committee and the Forum on Tourism had taken place in Athens in October 2011.

On Wednesday Kikilias will have a meeting with Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, during which issues of bilateral interest in the tourism sector are expected to be discussed.

The agenda of the Joint Tourism Committee includes, among others, issues related to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation and the exchange of experiences regarding health protocols in the tourism sector, an exchange of know-how and practical knowledge in areas of common interest, as well as cooperation in maritime tourism and cruise tourism.