ATHEX: Stocks post moderate recovery

The benchmark of the Greek stock market only recovered a third of its losses registered on Friday in Monday’s session, but even that rise was welcome in the context of the previous days’ decline. Bank stocks outperformed, heeding the course set by most other European bourses. However, this is more of a temporary respite, as worries over the new coronavirus variant have not subsided at all.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 871.34 points, adding 1.44% to Friday’s 858.93 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.45%, ending at 2,088.37 points.

The banks index rebounded 2.46%, with Alpha jumping 3.42%, National earning 2.69%, Piraeus grabbing 1.97% and Eurobank climbing 1.36%.

Ellaktor augmented 4.65%, Hellenic Exchanges rose 3.75%, Viohalco grew 3.64% and Mytilineos collected 3.40%. Coca-Cola HBC parted with 0.92%.

In total 93 stocks reported gains, 17 sustained losses and 10 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 67.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €120.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.45% to 66.41 points.