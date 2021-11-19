ATHEX: Stocks make minor gains over week

European concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic and the economic consequences of the increasing restrictions weighed on the local stock market on Friday, though the drop was contained to eight points. That was just about enough to make it the third consecutive week with gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 915.02 points, shedding 0.87% from Thursday’s 923.07 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 0.12%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.84%, to end at 2,206.03 points, and the banks index was down 0.44%, with Eurobank falling 1.02%, Piraeus giving up 0.95% and National easing 0.35%, while Alpha climbed 0.31%.

Aegean Air declined 2.16%, Hellenic Exchanges sank 1.94%, GEK Terna parted with 1.92%, Coca-Cola lost 1.67% and PPC conceded 1.65%, as Piraeus Port Authority earned 0.99%.

In total 28 stocks reported gains, 74 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72.9 million euros, up from Thursday’s €69.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.31% to close at 67.52 points.