ATHEX: Attica Bank moderates bourse drop

The listing of the new shares of Attica Bank contained the decline of the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Monday. The stock closed 549.64% higher than on Friday, offsetting most of the losses inflicted on the main index by blue chips, despite the relatively low trading volume this mid-cap commanded on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 911.43 points, shedding 0.39% from Friday’s 915.02 points. 

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.13%, to end at 2,181.03 points, though mid-caps expanded 9.22% on the strength of Attica’s form.

That is also why the banks index posted a 0.15% rise, despite the drops registered by Piraeus (3.08%), National (1.94%), Alpha (1.54%) and Eurobank (1.03%).

Jumbo sank 3.24% and Hellenic Petroleum conceded 2.10%, as Viohalco earned 1.28%.

In total 30 stocks secured gains, 76 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51 million euros, down from Friday’s €72.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.41% to close at 67.80 points.

