ATHEX: Stocks head higher on low turnover

Greek stocks were back in the black on Thursday as they reacted after four consecutive days of decline and posted significant gains, taking the benchmark close to the 900-point mark again. The Thanksgiving holiday in the US meant the day’s turnover at Athinon Avenue was greatly reduced, with little hope of any significant increase in Friday’s session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 898.97 points, adding 1.06% to Wednesday’s 889.58 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.17%, ending at 2,158.04 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.12% on a third consecutive limit-down by Attica Bank.

The banks index rose 0.74%, as National grew 1.74%, Alpha earned 1.34%, Piraeus climbed 0.66% and Eurobank collected 0.54%. Ellaktor advanced 3.46%, Aegean rose 3.40% and Motor Oil grabbed 3.18%.

In total 85 stocks notched up gains, 21 sustained losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest since mid-October, amounting to 37 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €50.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.25% to 67.16 points.