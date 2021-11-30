improving-efka-management

The new draft law on the modernization of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) provides for the partnership of the private sector with the administration of the pension fund. This will be done through the participation of experienced officials in senior administrative positions at EFKA, easier employee transfers in order to achieve the targets set, a flexible system of procurements and a new organization chart.

The bill is set to be presented at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting by Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and his deputy Panos Tsakloglou. It follows a series of interventions by the Labor Ministry, aimed at serving citizens’ needs, starting with the speedier processing of outstanding pension applications. A key feature is the introduction of new management methods so as to tackle the stagnation, bureaucracy and delays in serving citizens. Sources say the objectives of that reform is speeding up decision-making on pensions and reducing EFKA’s dependence on the ministry as much as possible, improving interoperability between departments and restructuring competences with the employment of new management procedures.

There will also be an acceleration in the transfer of employees when they are deemed to be insufficient at fulfilling the tasks assigned to them.