online-monitoring-of-pension-issuing-at-efka

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is about to obtain an electronic system to monitor the entire process of pension issuing, from the submission of the application until its payment.

The Labor Ministry’s aim is to identify any delays and take any corrective measures so as not to have retirees wait months or even years to receive their benefits.

The online system will allow the administration to see the pending applications per fund and per category and the daily number of pension issues per region, per directorate and per competent worker in real time. Data show major differences between employees’ performance.