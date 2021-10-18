ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Online monitoring of pension issuing at EFKA

online-monitoring-of-pension-issuing-at-efka

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is about to obtain an electronic system to monitor the entire process of pension issuing, from the submission of the application until its payment.

The Labor Ministry’s aim is to identify any delays and take any corrective measures so as not to have retirees wait months or even years to receive their benefits.

The online system will allow the administration to see the pending applications per fund and per category and the daily number of pension issues per region, per directorate and per competent worker in real time. Data show major differences between employees’ performance.

Pension
READ MORE
digital-labor-card-to-come-into-effect-as-of-2022
SOCIAL SECURITY

Digital labor card to come into effect as of 2022

efka-still-burdened-by-big-problems
SOCIAL SECURITY

EFKA still burdened by big problems

evrytania-has-eu-s-worst-ratio-of-pensioners-per-worker
SOCIAL SECURITY

Evrytania has EU’s worst ratio of pensioners per worker

wave-of-retirements-arrives
SOCIAL SECURITY

Wave of retirements arrives

equal-benefits-for-all-funds
SOCIAL SECURITY

Equal benefits for all funds

retroactive-dues-to-pensioners
SOCIAL SECURITY

Retroactive dues to pensioners