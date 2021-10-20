efka-focusing-on-pension-applications

The pension applications of doctors, lawyers and engineers are at the focus of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) now as the fund is speeding up its work to achieve a significant reduction in the number of pending cases. At the same time the creditors’ experts are probing the data that will be included in the 2022 budget regarding social handouts.

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis visited EFKA headquarters on Monday and examined the course of applications processing, regarding specific professional funds, with leading officials.

The issue of outstanding pensions is a key priority for both sides, with the leadership of the ministry and EFKA having pledged a considerable drop in the first half of 2022.

On a staff level, the country’s European creditors have demanded more data on the cost of payments and generally on the revenues of the Single Social Security Entity. They are focusing on the provisions of the first budget draft, concerning just 314 million euros in increased funding (despite the commitments to process most pending applications, which will raise costs), and the extra revenues of €750 million from the anticipated increase in employment.