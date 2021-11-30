ATHEX: Bourse falls 3.38% in November

The Greek stock market ended the month of November with losses of 3.38% for its benchmark, after a session that followed the trend set by most Asian and European markets in light of fresh concerns over the new Covid-19 variant. A significant number of stocks headed higher though, pointing to a possible recovery of prices before the end of this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 867.71 points, shedding 0.42% from Monday’s 871.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.51%, ending at 2,077.72 points.

The banks index declined 1.01%, as Eurobank lost 1.83%, Piraeus parted with 1.47% and Alpha dropped 0.62%. National bucked the trend, improving 0.27%.

Piraeus Port Authority sank 3.34%, Motor Oil eased 2.55% and Coca-Cola HBC gave up 2.50%, but EYDAP advanced 2.63%, Aegean Air rose 2.09% and GEK Terna grabbed 2.08%.

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 60 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 154.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €67.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.23% to 67.23 points.