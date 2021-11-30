greece-must-pick-up-pace-to-catch-up

“It is exceptionally crucial to realize that we must speed up, because other countries are speeding up as well, in terms of both funding and human resources,” Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) President Dimitris Papalexopoulos said on Monday, adding, “In the harsh global competition for investments in innovation and high technology, we can and must be able to have a firm foothold.”

Speaking at a press conference to present SEV’s actions on innovation and the goals of the “Reinventing Greece Through Investments in Innovation” congress, Papalexopoulos underlined that prosperity depends on upgrading the country’s collective ability to innovate, and stressed that SEV was the home of the most dynamic startup technology companies in Greece. He added that Greece has made a dynamic entry onto the international innovation and high-tech scene and that the ecosystem is rapidly growing.

Papalexopoulos said that Greece is not yet out of the woods and that the country needs to find balance in an uncertain and competitive environment. He noted that technology and innovation are at the core of economic growth – both today and in the future.