turning-greece-into-a-global-digital-innovation-hub

Greece can evolve into an innovation center of global reach if it turns to high-technology investments related in general to the green transition, the health sector and defense-cybersecurity, according to a study by Accenture for the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

The study, titled “Destination Greece: Attracting Digital & Innovation Investments,” was presented on Monday at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s convention by the association Reinventing Greece Through Investment in Innovation.

It showed there are three domains that could be the game changers for Greece, helping the country transform into an attractive destination for foreign investments. The first concerns the introduction of a “Sea of Sustainability” ecosystem, according to which various areas in Greece could constitute the seat of different ecosystems, focusing on the needs of the green transition, circular economy and climate sustainability (agriculture and food, tourism, shipping, metals and energy). Such ecosystems would be similar to the projects implemented on Astypalaia, Tilos and Halki.

A second domain would be the creation of the first digital health campus that would concentrate multinational hi-tech companies, the Greek pharmaceutical industry, startups, experts and researchers in the field of health and specialists from the public and the private sector. According to the study, such a junction would help redefine healthcare through high-level research and planning, and the development of innovative products and services for the sector.

The third proposal regards the creation of an investment fund for innovations in defense and cybersecurity, which could strengthen efforts to transform Greece and turn it into an international hub for innovation. The fund will invest in enterprises performing research and developing innovative services and products for digital defense and security.

“Greece is in the right direction,” said Accenture Greece chairman and chief executive Kyriacos Sabatakakis, while noting that there is a digital skills gap in Greece that has to be covered quickly.