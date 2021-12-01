ATHEX: Bourse puts worst of fears behind it

Hopes that the obstacles generated by the new Covid-19 variant won’t be insurmountable led the Greek bourse higher on Wednesday, in line with the majority of eurozone bourses. Banks and construction firms led the recovery, though that was on a reduced daily turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 877.24 points, adding 1.10% to Tuesday’s 867.71 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.11%, ending at 2,100.82 points.

The banks index advanced 1.70%, with National grabbing 2.20%, Alpha rising 1.93%, Piraeus earning 1.72% and Eurobank moving up 1.25%.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor jumped 3.45%, Jumbo collected 2.66%, Piraeus Port Authority augmented 2.42%, Hellenic Exchanges improved 2.06%, Viohalco grew 1.99% and Mytilineos pocketed 1.93%, while Hellenic Exchanges parted with 2.39% and Aegean Airlines gave up 2.25%.

In total 79 stocks secured gains, 34 counted losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €154.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.19% to 67.35 points.