greece-top-pick-in-europe-for-us-tourists

Greece is the most popular destination in Europe for American tourists this year, according to a new study, and the ninth in the world.

The study by Park Sleep Fly analyzed Google search data for flights, vacations and hotels in popular tourist destinations around the world to discover the most popular and fastest-growing vacation hotspots for US tourists this year.

It found that there were 333,800 searches on traveling to and vacations in Greece over the last six months.

They break down into 190,500 searches for flights, 100,100 searches for vacations and 43,200 searches for hotels.

All eight destinations above Greece are in the Americas, led by Puerto Rico, while Japan also made the top 10.