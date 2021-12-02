ATHEX: Mixed session on reduced transactions

Greek stocks were adrift on Thursday, with the majority posting losses at the end of a mixed session, as did the mid-cap index. Banks and blue chips managed to offset early losses, finishing the day in the black, while turnover was the lowest in five days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 876.89 points, shedding just 0.04% from Wednesday’s 877.24 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.03%, ending at 2,101.38 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 0.62%.

The banks index edged 0.30% higher, as Eurobank rose 1.44% and Attica Bank earned 1.94%, while Piraeus headed 0.62% lower, Alpha gave up 0.24% and National eased 0.19%.

PPC collected 1.53%, and Terna Energy climbed 1.20%, as Sarantis lost 1.94%, Viohalco was down 1.85% and Ellaktor parted with 1.74%.

In total 42 stocks posted gains, 61 registered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €61.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.10% to close at 67.28 points.