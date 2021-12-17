ATHEX: More losses inflicted on local stocks
The late selling spree at Athinon Avenue on Friday, associated with the December triple witching, offset more than half of Thursday’s gains for the benchmark and confirmed this was a losing week for the Greek stock market. Sellers focused mainly on bank stocks, with the positive impact from the European Central Bank pledge of support to Greece proving remarkably short-lived.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 887.50 points, shedding 0.60% from Thursday’s 892.83 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.24%.
The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.79%, ending at 2,128.71 points, and the banks index decreased 2.79%.
Eurobank gave up 3.38%, Alpha fell 3.07%, Hellenic Exchanges lost 2.94%, ElvalHalcor conceded 2.90% and GEK Terna gave up 2.59%. Hellenic Petroleum rose 2.98%, Jumbo advanced 1.70%, Viohalco improved 1.51% and Coca-Cola HBC earned 1.40%.
In total 27 stocks posted gains, 67 counted losses and 20 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 82.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s €64.6 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.07% to close at 66.79 points.