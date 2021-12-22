Tourism bill ‘growth-minded,’ says Kikilias

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias described a ministry bill that was voted into a law on Monday night as growth-minded and one that strategically supports the Greek tourism product and responds to the needs of the tourism industry, offering contemporary tools for tourism development in all regions of the country.

“It settles the issue of thermal springs and the issue of the Zakynthos shipwreck and provides tools such as the Destination Management Organizations (DMOs), as well as a series of provisions on various tourism issues, which had been stagnant for a long time and remained lagging,” noted Kikilias.

“We have to showcase all the regions and municipalities of the country, which have areas of unparalleled beauty,” he pointed out, adding that “we have 320 million euros from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, precisely for these tools: ports, marinas, ski resorts, spas, accessibility for the disabled, digitization of tourism.”